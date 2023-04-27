Postbox toppers fit for a King popping up around Shropshire

Postbox toppers are popping up

Postbox toppers have been spotted around Shropshire, as talented crafters celebrate the coronation in their own woolly way.

A postbox-topper in Ellesmere. Photo: Shropshire Council

Two have been spotted in Ellesmere. One on the high street outside Severn Hospice displays King Charles III atop a knitted throne.

A postbox-topper in Ellesmere. Photo: Shropshire Council

The other, next to the town's post office on Scotland Street, shows a purple crown above the monarch's official monogram.

The postbox topper in Lawley, Telford

A knitted topper has reappeared on Birchfield Way in Lawley, Telford, displaying the King and the Queen consort hand-in-hand.

The postbox topper in The Humbers, Telford

The largest so far, on Station Road in The Humbers, Telford, is complete with a knitted orb and sceptre and an ornately designed robe.

The postbox topper in The Humbers, Telford

The tradition of topping postboxes with knitted bonnets gained national momentum during the pandemic, where people got out their needles to celebrate frontline workers.

During the late Queen's Jubilee, yarn bombers were back out in force, decorating the nation's postboxes with celebratory works of art.

Following the Queen's death, knitters were paying sweet tribute to the late monarch with their woolly creations.