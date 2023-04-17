Coronation street parties to be held across Shropshire

Shropshire Council says there have been 41 applications for road closures for street parties, all of which have been approved.
Communities had until Sunday to apply for an order closing their road.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said the majority of applications came from the Shrewsbury area, though there are some others in other parts of the county.
The street parties are part of a weekend of celebrations across the UK. Villages and towns in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are holding individual events, including concerts, picnics and parades.