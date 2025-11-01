Telford & Wrekin Council has said it does not propose to rename Prince Andrew Drive in Malinslee, and that if it was to be changed it would involve “considerable time and expense”.

It comes after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles would officially strip Andrew of his titles, and that he will no longer be referred to as a Prince.

Prince Andrew. Picture: Toby Melville/PA

The King was under increasing pressure to act after Andrew’s links to paedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein hit the headlines again in recent weeks, with the publication of his main accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs, and the US government’s release of documents from the wealthy financier’s estate.

Andrew denies the allegations made against him.

The Shropshire Star visited residents in Prince Andrew Drive, Telford in 2022 after news broke of Ms Giuffre's sex abuse lawsuit against the Royal, which was rumoured to have been settled for around £12 million.