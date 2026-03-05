Royals gathered to honour Dame Shân Legge-Bourke at Brecon Cathedral

The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal and the Duchess of Edinburgh attended a service of thanksgiving held at midday at Brecon Cathedral in memory of Dame Shan Legge Bourke, who died in December aged 82.

The royal party arrived and departed by helicopter from Christ College, Brecon, travelling to and from the cathedral under police escort.

Dame Shân, who lived at the Glanusk Estate near Crickhowell, was a well-known and influential figure in Welsh public life for decades.

She inherited the estate from her father, Wilfred Bailey, the third Baron Glanusk, in 1948, and went on to oversee its development into a thriving country estate hosting agricultural, cultural and charitable events.

Her public service spanned numerous roles across Powys and Wales. She served as Lord Lieutenant of Powys and as High Sheriff of Powys, and held presidencies with organisations including the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Save the Children in Wales and the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs.

She also chaired the Brecon and Radnor branch of the Country Land and Business Association and was honorary colonel of the Infantry Battle School in Brecon. In addition, she was a governor of Christ College.

Dame Shân had longstanding links with the Royal Family. She served as a lady-in-waiting to Princess Anne and was a close friend of the family.

Her daughter, Alexandra – known as Tiggy – later became nanny to Princes William and Harry. Over the years, Dame Shân accompanied many members of the Royal Family on official visits to Wales, including Queen Elizabeth II. As a student in Aberystwyth in 1969, the then Prince Charles was known to spend time fishing at Glanusk.

In 1964 she married Captain William Legge-Bourke, a former equerry to the royal household. He died in 2009. Dame Shân is survived by her three children – Alexandra, Zara and Harry – and 10 grandchildren.

Her contribution to public life was recognised with royal honours. She was appointed a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order in 1988 and was later promoted to Dame Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in the 2015 New Year Honours.

In 2006, her life and work managing the estate were featured in a four-part BBC Wales documentary series, The Lady of Glanusk, which offered a behind-the-scenes look at the running of the historic estate