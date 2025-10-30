King to formally remove titles and honours from Andrew over Epstein links

Buckingham Palace said Andrew has agreed to leave Royal Lodge as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy.

It is understood that although Andrew denies the accusations, Buckingham Palace considers that there have been “serious lapses of judgment”.

In a statement, the Palace said: “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

The statement added: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

It is understood that although the King initiated the process of formally removing his titles and honours, Andrew did not object to it.

The Prince of Wales is also understood to be supportive of the King’s decision, as is the wider royal family.

Pressure had increased on the monarchy to resolve the issue of Charles’s disgraced brother, as the King was heckled earlier this week by a protester.

Andrew’s links to Epstein have hit the headlines again in recent weeks, with the publication of his main accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs, and the US government’s release of documents from the paedophile’s estate.

Prince Andrew with the King (PA)

Ms Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times – once at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s home in London, once in Epstein’s address in Manhattan, and once on the disgraced financier’s private island, Little St James.

The incident at Maxwell’s home allegedly occurred when Ms Giuffre was 17 years old.

Andrew is accused of taking part in an orgy with “underage” girls, as well as Ms Giuffre, during the alleged incident on Little St James.

He vehemently denies all allegations made against him.

Formal notice was given to surrender the lease at the Royal Lodge on Thursday and it is understood that Andrew’s move to Sandringham will take place “as soon as practicable”.

It is understood the King will also make “appropriate private provision” for his brother as he moves out of his home.

His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also move out of the Royal Lodge and will sort her own living arrangements.