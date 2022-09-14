Center Parcs U-turns on decision to kick guests out on day of Queen's funeral

Segways outside the Village Square at Center Parcs. Undated Handout Photo of Paralympic Champion Ellie Simmonds officially opening Center Parcs Longleat Forest's new Tropical Cyclone ride. See PA Feature TRAVEL Center Parcs Longleat. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature TRAVEL Center Parcs Longleat.

The company was inundated with complaints after it revealed that its five parks, which include its Sherwood Forest site, will close for 24 hours from 10am on Monday.

The firm said it wanted to allow staff “to support our Queen on her final journey”.

It said that all holidaymakers who would be affected would receive an email to explain their options. They included a full refund if guests wanted to cancel their breaks.

However, it had emerged that those partway through seven-day holidays would be forced to leave and spend the night elsewhere or go home early.

Following the announcement of the date of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we have made the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday 19 September at 10am as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment. 1/2 — Center Parcs UK (@CenterParcsUK) September 13, 2022

The firm faced a backlash from customers.

But last night the company changed its decision, saying it will no longer require guests who are not due to depart on Monday to leave.

It said: “The vast majority of our guests are either due to arrive or depart on Monday 19th September.

“We have however, reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday, and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.

"The villages will still remain closed on Monday, and we will be offering a discount for the lack of facilities available on that day.”

Center Parcs’ five UK sites are: Elveden Forest, Suffolk; Longleat Forest, Wiltshire; Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire; Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire; and Whinfell Forest, Cumbria.