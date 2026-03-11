Telford householder loses appeal to keep 'overbearing' extension

A Telford householder has lost his appeal to keep an extension which was built 77cm (30 inches) higher than permitted.

A government planning inspector who visited Harvey Crescent, in Arleston, agreed with Telford & Wrekin Council that the single storey side extension and front porch “would harm the character and appearance” of the area.

Work on a single-storey side extension and front porch had been finished in September 2025.

But planners found that the new garage at Imran Price’s house had a dual-pitch roof instead of an approved hipped roof, and was some 77cm (30 inches) higher than permitted.

Planning agent Just Planning challenged the council’s view, telling the inspector that the “development does not result in an overbearing or dominant form of development”.

Planning inspector Rachel Standfield reached a split decision ruling – with deciding against Mr Price’s single storey side extension and front porch. But the inspector allowed him to keep front and rear boundary walls.

“The main issue is the effect of the proposed development on the character and appearance of the host dwelling and the surrounding area,” the inspector ruled after visiting the site on February 23.

The inspector wrote that the side gable elevation of the pitched roof garage is “prominent and noticeably discordant set against the context of consistent hipped rooves along the rear of the Harvey Crescent dwellings.

“The porch with canopies is highly visible on the front elevation of the extended building, creating a horizontal emphasis unique to this dwelling within the surrounding context.”