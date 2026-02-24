Key report on 600-home development north of Telford due within weeks

The report into what the housebuilder will need to assess in any future planning application for land to the north and west of Bratton is currently out for statutory consultation with experts.

A 'scoping opinion' approach to planners was made in January this year.

Telford & Wrekin Council officials are required by law to tell developers what they need to assess to mitigate problems such as traffic.

The land is included in the draft local plan which is being examined at hearings this week and forms part of proposals to build some 8,000 homes in ‘sustainable urban extensions’ to the town.

Documents show time limits for publishing the report were extended after documents were not sent out from the council to official consultees in error.

Planning agents for David Wilson Homes say an extension period with a ‘long stop’ of March 20 has been agreed, but they are hopeful of seeing the conclusions as soon as possible after March 6.

Farmland to the north of Telford has been earmarked for development. Picture: Google Maps

“I have spoken to David Wilson Homes, and we accept the extension period,” the planning agent wrote.

“As you have alluded to, we would appreciate all efforts in drafting the scoping response in parallel with the consultee responses in the hope of issuing the report shortly after March 6.”

A council planner had told the agent that the new period would give two weeks post-consultation to prepare the opinion.