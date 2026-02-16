Fire crews work to stop electric oven fire at Telford home from spreading

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that two fire engines from Telford Central had been dispatched to reports of a fire at a house on Ercall Close at around 6.16pm on Monday.

The crews used breathing apparatus, covering jets, dry powder extinguishers and a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire at the oven, with the fire confirmed as out at 6.42pm.

A spokesman for SFRS said: "At 6.16pm on Monday, February 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as House Fire in Telford.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central, with an Operations officer also in attendance.

"Crews used the following equipment to tackle the fire: Breathing Apparatus (BA), covering jet, dry powder extinguisher and a hosereel jet.

"The fire was a kitchen fire involving an electric oven which crews have extinguished using a dry powder extinguisher, one hose reel jet and one covering jet whilst wearing breathing apparatus.

"The stop message was received at 6.42pm."