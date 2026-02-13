Extraordinary meeting planned to discuss controversial plans to build 300-homes in a historic Shropshire market town popular with tourists

Boningale Developments wants to build up to 300 homes on land off Bridgnorth Road in Much Wenlock, which it says will include new housing, public open space, flood alleviation infrastructure, and landscaping.

The site is located to the south of the town, and comprises land either side of Bridgnorth Road.

An in-person community exhibition was held at Priory Hall in October, while people could also comment via an online consultation.

The initial concept plan for a proposal to build up to 300 homes on the edge of Much Wenlock. Picture: Boningale Developments/Marrons

Earlier this month, an outline planning application (reference 26/00294/OUT) was validated by Shropshire Council.

A design and access statement submitted by Sarah Marsh, of consultancy firm Marrons, said the development “is truly landscape led, legible, and seeks to be enduring”.

“It will complement Much Wenlock’s identity through thoughtful design, while delivering much-needed homes in a well-connected and attractive environment that supports everyday life,” said Ms Marsh.

She added that the development would provide housing that meets the needs of local people, supporting families and older residents, and enabling people with a connection to Much Wenlock to live locally.

The site comprises of two parcels of land with a new roundabout being created. Picture: Boningale Developments/Marrons

The report said the proposal would “maximise opportunities” for sustainable travel and improved vehicular connectivity, with a drainage solution in place that will address known flooding issues.

It would include “extensive public open space, play provision and green infrastructure, with existing vegetation retained and enhanced wherever possible”. A transport strategy has been developed which, Ms Marsh said, will provide safe and convenient access for all users.

It would also promote sustainable and travel choices in line with national, regional, and local policy, she said.

Access would be via a new compact roundabout onto the A458, serving both development parcels.

Boningale Developments has submitted an outline planning application for up to 300 homes on land east of Bridgnorth Road in Much Wenlock. Picture: Boningale Developments/Marrons

However, 38 objections have already been lodged by members of the public.

“Whilst I am not against some houses being built, the shear scale of 300 is beyond reasonable,” said Patrick Casteleyn.

“It places too much strain on the existing infrastructure of Much Wenlock which has a population of 3,000.”

Victoria Bradley added that the town would not be able to cope with the amount of traffic that the development will bring.

Much Wenlock Town Council will be having its say about the scheme at an extraordinary meeting being held at 7pm on Thursday, February 26.

Members of the public are invited to attend, with the meeting also accessible via Zoom.