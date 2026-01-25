Three-bedroom detached family home in Telford cul-de-sac for £290k

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A well-presented three-bedroom detached home on Sambrook Close in Telford (TF3 1RT) has come onto the market with estate agents Purplebricks, with an asking price of around £290,000.

Situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac, this generous family home offers spacious living areas, a conservatory and outdoor space, all within easy reach of local amenities and transport links.

A well-proportioned kitchen with ample storage is supported by a separate utility room for everyday practicality

Step inside to discover a bright entrance hall that leads through to a welcoming lounge with a bay window, creating a light-filled space at the front of the house. Double doors open into the dining room, which then flows into a conservatory overlooking the rear garden — a perfect spot for relaxed family meals, entertaining guests, or simply enjoying the outdoor views.

The kitchen is well-proportioned with ample worktop and cupboard space, and there’s a handy utility room off to the side for laundry and extra storage.

The bright front lounge features a bay window and opens through to the dining space, creating a light and welcoming living area

Upstairs you’ll find three good-sized bedrooms and a modern shower room. Outside, the fully enclosed rear garden provides a private area for summer barbecues or outdoor play, while the driveway and integral garage offer off-street parking and additional storage.

Sambrook Close is in a popular residential area, close to schools, local shops and Telford Town Centre, with excellent links via the M54 and Telford Central train station — making this an ideal family home or a smart move for first-time buyers.

