Former kitchen furniture shop to turn into motorcycle showroom

Shrewsbury Honda Centre has been allowed to turn the old Howden's kitchen shop in Lancaster Road into a motorcycle showroom as part of its expansion plans. Picture: Lacy & Owen Architectural Services Ltd

Shrewsbury Honda Centre submitted an application to turn the old Howden’s kitchen shop in Lancaster Road, Harlescott into its new motorcycle showroom.

Its current dealership is in Harlescott Lane. The firm had an offer accepted for the site, which has been on the market for £650,000, subject to the proposal being approved.

The current Honda dealership in Harlescott Lane. Picture: Lacy & Owen Architectural Services Ltd

It would include a motorcycle showroom and a mechanics workshop to the rear, with a reception area and customer parking.

It is expected the move would create at least two new full-time jobs.

The building is thought to have been constructed in the 1960s, with its last use being a warehouse and trade counter for Howden’s Kitchens, who relocated to a larger unit on Vanguard Way in 2020.

A design and access statement said: “Shrewsbury Honda Centre is the only Honda motorcycle dealership inShropshire, and is still owned and run by the same family, currently second generation with brother and sister taking over.

“Over the past 10 years the business has steadily increased business and doubled the number of new units being sold.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter



“The business currently employs 17 people with 10 based in Shrewsbury.

“Due to the natural steady growth of business, and for it to continue to grow, more space is required for stock. Hence the requirement to relocate.”

No external changes are included as part of the application and any planned changes will be subject to another planning application once the change of use has been established.

Shropshire Council planning officer, Gemma Price said the proposed change of use is considered acceptable in principle.

“The development will not result in adverse impacts on amenity, highway safety, or the character of the area,” she said.

“Accordingly, the application is recommended for approval, subject to conditions.”