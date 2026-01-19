6 Shropshire eyesores and derelict buildings I would love to see restored in 2026

Shropshire is full of beautiful historic buildings – but it’s also home to more than a few that have been left to crumble, frustrate residents and blight their surroundings.

Looking at the year ahead, it might be time some of the county’s most neglected landmarks finally get the attention they deserve.

From once-grand hotels and cinemas to village pubs and civic icons, these are six Shropshire eyesores and derelict buildings I would love to see restored this year.

Royal Victoria Hotel, Newport

It'll come as no surprise to anyone that this historic Newport building is at the top of this list.

It's now been 10 years since the Grade II-listed Royal Vic closed for good. Plans were soon developed to turn the former hotel into flats, but development stalled in 2020 and the building has been rotting away ever since.

Since 2023, Telford & Wrekin Council has stepped in three times to undertake and fund urgent repair work at the hotel, stating legal notices were "ignored" by the owner.

Now, the local authority is "actively persuing" a compulsory purchase order to take over the building, and carry out the works.

Shirehall, Shrewsbury