Plans for seven new homes near Market Drayton are turned down

Charles Hart’s outline planning application was to the south of the A51 in Pipe Gate, near Market Drayton.

The proposal would have seen a mix of four to five-bedroom family homes, served by a new access road. This, said Robert Mills-Pereira, of Roger Parry & Partners, will take advantage of the visibility available from the apex of the road.

“An appropriately designed turning head is located at the end of the proposed roadway to allow delivery/refuse vehicles and the like to manoeuvre within the site and exit in a forward gear,” said Mr Mills-Perieira.

“This is particularly important given the status of the A51. A footpath runs along the frontage of the site leading to Pipe Gate, Irelands Cross and even extends as far as Woore.

“Whilst we appreciate this is a busy stretch of road and that most would utilise their car for longer journeys, it should be noted that there is a public footpath available.”

While landscaping is a matter reserved for later approval, Mr Mills-Pereira said it is intended that all existing features will remain. He added that great crested newts would be unaffected by the proposal, and the applicant elects to meet the biodiversity net gain requirements off site.

A total of seven comments were submitted, with four in objection.

Stephen Clifford said it is contrary to the Woore Neighbourhood Plan and is outside the development boundary so would adversely affect the local landscape and visual amenity.

Woore Parish Council also objected, stating the proposed development would result in pedestrians having to walk along a severely restricted pavement to gain access to the village and local facilities.

However, the scheme did receive the backing of Victoria Wilson, saying she would much rather see small developments of this scale than “the mass destruction by the major housebuilders of vaste swathes of open countryside.”

Planning officer, Alison Lloyd recommended that the proposal should be refused, saying it was contrary to various policies.

“The proposed scale and layout of development does not respond appropriately to the established character of built form in the locality,” she said.

“The proposed development fails to respect, enhance, or integrate with the existing built form and layout of Pipe Gate.”

Ms Lloyd added that insufficient information had been provided to demonstrate that a safe and suitable vehicular and pedestrian access can be achieved as part of the proposed development.

No affordable housing contribution had been provided, said Ms Lloyd, while the council cannot fully and properly ssess the implications the scheme will have on nearby trees.