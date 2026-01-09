Oswestry's Oakhurst Hall up for sale after six-year renovation journey captured on TV and social media

After a six-year renovation project that was followed by thousands of people on Instagram, Oakhurst Hall in Oswestry has been put up for sale.

The Jacobean Revival-style mansion was purchased in 2019 by Catherine and Alan Halliday-Taylor after it was put on the market for £1.85 million.

Oakhurst Hall in Oswestry has been put up for sale. Photo: Savills/Zoopla

The couple relocated from Surrey with their three sons and Catherine's mother to undertake the mammoth project of renovating the 19th-century hall.

Documenting the journey on social media, the refurbishment was also featured on Channel 4's Renovation Nation.

Now the finished product is up for grabs and has been listed for sale for offers over £3,000,000.

Oakhurst Hall in Oswestry has been put up for sale. Photo: Savills/Zoopla

The home features eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and eight reception rooms - including but not limited to a craft room, a drawing room, a cinema room and two dining rooms.

Even the cellar was refurbished, having been transformed into a functioning bar with pool room and wine cellar.

Even the cellar has been transformed. Photo: Savills/Zoopla

Outside, almost seven acres of land features a lake, an orchard and a golf hole with two tees playing to par 3.

The sale is being managed by Savills of Shropshire, who said the home has been "finished to a beautiful and exacting standard".

Inside Oakhurst Hall, which agents Savills of Shropshire say has been "finished to a beautiful and exacting standard". Photo: Savills/Zoopla

"An extremely sophisticated property renovated and designed to an exceptional standard," the listing states.

"The house retains many original features which blend in seamlessly to the stunning living space which has been created.

Outside, almost seven acres of land includes a lake, an orchard and two golf holes at par 3. Photo: Savills/Zoopla

"[It also] has an additional wing which may be incorporated into the main house, but also offers multigenerational living."

The full listing is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/72125942.