7 beautiful period homes for sale in Shropshire - including a former toll house and Grand Designs competition winner

Whether you're looking to own a slice of Shropshire history or if you're fantasising about living your best Bridgerton life, there are dozens of stunning period properties up for sale right now.

From Georgian townhouses to character-filled market town cottages and sprawling country estates, these homes are brimming with history, character, and architectural flair.

Whether you’re drawn to original fireplaces, exposed beams or sweeping grounds, there’s something on the market to capture every imagination.

Here are some of the county’s most captivating period properties currently for sale.

Impressive Arts and Crafts manor estate - £4,000,000

Wicksted Hall near Whitchurch. Photo: Fine & Country

Wicksted Hall near Whitchurch offers breathtaking, panoramic views across Cheshire and Shropshire.

The purchase comes with more than 16 acres of private gardens, grounds and equestrian paddocks, alongside various outbuildings, two estate cottages and a refurbished gate lodge.

Inside, the impressive building features a Grade Hall with original Arts and Crafts features, oak paneling and a large fireplace with a stunning oak staircase and galleries above, while the home is littered with parquet flooring, original mouldings, fireplaces and other fabulous features throughout.

The estate is listed for sale by Fine & Country of Derby for offers in the region of £4m.

Former north Shropshire toll house filled with rustic character - £260,000

The former tollhouse in Tilstock, near Whitchurch. Photo: Barbers

Dating back over 200 years, this three-bedroom home in Tilstock was once a toll house and still retains an abundance of period features - including exposed beams and latch doors throughout.