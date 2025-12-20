A former Builth Wells chapel could be transformed into flats, if the plans get the go-ahead

Mr Doherty from Llandegley has applied for permission to change the use of the Wesleyan Methodist Chapel on Hospital Road into three self-contained residential units.

The site currently accommodates a vacant place of worship and its grounds.

The premises used to host a Wesleyan Methodist congregation but the chapel, having been deemed unviable, was placed on the market for sale by its previous owners in late 2024 or early 2025.

It has since been sold to a private buyer who wishes to convert the building for residential use, hence the planning application now made.

The main building is an imposing property occupying a prominent corner plot in a mixed-use but mainly residential area of town.

It is described1 as a “Methodist Chapel and Sunday School…built in 1895. The chapel is stone built in the Gothic style, with a gable entry plan, two storeys, a tower, bell-cote and spire.”

The site also benefits from a front and side open courtyard area, and an area of car parking to the rear accessed off Hospital Road.

The application proposes the conversion of the property to enable it to be used and occupied as three separate self-contained residential units.

Window and other openings are to remain largely as existing, meaning little change to the external appearance of the building. No changes are proposed to the roof or within the roof void. A range of biodiversity enhancements is also proposed.

The existing car parking area would continue to be utilised for parking, with a single point of access as now.

The existing building and the site it occupies currently contributes to the character and appearance of the area and suits its setting. No fundamental change is proposed in terms of the external appearance of the building and grounds.

However, the proposed development is classed as ‘highly vulnerable’.

The application is supported by an appropriate Flood Consequence Assessment (FCA) which concludes that provided the scheme incorporates a number of design features and control measures - the raising of the ground floor is also proposed, the proposed change of use is suitable in the location proposed and will be adequately flood resistant and resilient.

In addition, it is unlikely to place additional persons at risk of flooding and will offer a safe means of access and egress.

Furthermore, the scheme is unlikely to increase flood risk elsewhere through the loss of floodplain storage, impedance of flood flows or increase in surface water runoff

In conclusion the application states; “The proposed scheme is a good example of how an existing buildings in a sustainable, town location can be successfully utilised to provide much needed new housing, whilst also respecting its character and that of its surroundings.

“The proposals are sympathetic, and attractively and simply designed to suit the location and wider setting. Furthermore, no harm has been identified.”

Powys County Council is expected to make a decision on the application by January 21