Three-bed Telford family home with garden and parking hits the market for £264,995

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A well-presented three-bedroom semi-detached home on Harold Rowley Close, Telford (postcode TF2 5AG) is on the market with Purplebricks, with the asking price currently shown at £264,995. This tidy family-friendly property - complete with modern kitchen and off-street parking - offers a comfortable base in a peaceful neighbourhood.

To see all the photos, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here.

On the ground floor, you’ll find a bright and spacious living room that leads into a modern kitchen/dining room with direct garden access — perfect for family meals or entertaining. There’s also a handy utility room and a ground-floor WC, making everyday living that bit easier.

The contemporary kitchen has integrated units

Upstairs are three well-proportioned bedrooms — flexible enough for a couple of kids, a guest room or a home office - plus a contemporary family bathroom fitted to modern standards. Outside, the property benefits from a well-maintained rear garden and a driveway providing off-street parking.

The location adds extra appeal, with access to local amenities, good transport links via the M54 and proximity to schools and shops locally.

This home is one of dozens available in Priorslee / Telford on Purplebricks. Click here to see more.

Sell your home with Purplebricks and you could get your fees refunded. Purplebricks has launched an Advent Calendar competition that will see 25 homeowners get their selling fees refunded. Anyone who instructs Purplebricks from Dec 1 to the 24 will be entered into the running for having their selling fees refunded in the advent countdown competition. Winners will be selected at random in a daily prize draw run by Britain’s biggest online estate agent.