Historic Shrewsbury church hall with planning permission for townhouses conversion goes on the market for £800,000
A historic former church hall in the heart of Shrewsbury has been put on the market, complete with permission to transform it into three substantial townhouses.
By Megan Jones
Published
The owners of St Mary's Church Hall in Shrewsbury were given permission to convert the property into "three generous townhouses" in September this year.
The building, which mostly dates back to the turn of the 20th century, has also seen use as a dance studio and as a record archive for Shrewsbury and Atcham Borough Council.
In 1982, the building was purchased from the council by Arrol and Snell Architects, which converted it into office space.