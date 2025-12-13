Plans for four-bed Donnington house to be converted into children’s home passed despite parking concerns

Objectors claimed that there would not be enough parking at the property in Bridle Walk, Donnington, to prevent visitors from having to park on the street.

Councillor Ollie Vickers told Telford & Wrekin Council planning committee that he had been told that one of the applicants had parked with wheels on the grass which proved that there is “not sufficient space”.

“If this is given planning permission the situation will only get worse,” he told the meeting on Wednesday.

Resident Shaun Pierce said the “small” semi detached property was not suitable to be used as a children’s home.

Councillor Ollie Vickers speaking at the planning committee. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“This is about an investment rather than care,” he said. He warned that if permitted it would create a “precedent for copycat schemes.”

Applicant Andrew Blake, of Saisha Healthcare, said: “This is not a job, a career or a business opportunity. It is about providing young people with an opportunity to unlock their potential.”

He said the company has received “zero complaints” about its operations in Leegomery, St George’s, Madeley, Lawley or Dawley in the borough.

“We will be inspected every four weeks to ensure that our practices are safe. We will have no choice but to work with the community,” he added.

Planning officers said a proposed extension of the three storey house’s parking to four spaces was considered “sufficient”. They recommended the plan be approved.

Councillor Nigel Dugmore (Conservative, Muxton) was concerned about the property’s small rear garden not meeting national rules on outdoor spaces.

Applicant Andrew Blake, right, speaking at the meeting with his planning agent Patrick Casey. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

But he was told that is “separate to planning legislation” which the committee must make its decision on.

He was told that as the home will be regulated by Ofsted the applicant would also need to satisfy that organisation about its plans.

Councillor John Thompson (Labour, Wrockwardine Wood & Trench) was concerned that the removal of a fence could see children running into the road. But he was told that currently “children can already reside there without any permission from us.”

Officers told the committee that the applicant had reduced the number of children from four to two and that would be made a planning condition.

The applicant would have to apply for permission to change that, the members were told.

This is the second time that the application was before the committee after councillors were split at the meeting in November.

This time however two councillors voted against and seven were in favour.

“The application is successful,” announced Councillor Stephen Reynolds (Labour, Oakengates & Ketley Bank) who was chairing the meeting.