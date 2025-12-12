Councillors approve battery storage scheme on field next to key Shropshire road and rail network

That is despite dozens of objections being lodged, including a signed petition.

Lower 48 Energy BESS Ltd’s proposal in Uffington is in the shadow of Haughmond Hill near Shrewsbury – sparking concerns about fire safety, an increase in traffic, and a potential to hit property values.

It was considered by Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday (December 9) with eight members voting for the scheme, and three against.

The rural scenery in Uffington as pictured by resident Rob Story

A meeting in Uffington in October saw the parish council narrowly survive a vote of no confidence after some residents accused it of not doing enough to oppose the scheme next to the Preston Island junction of the A49 and A45.

The site is also next to a National Grid electricity substation, the course of the Shrewsbury & Newport Canal, and a railway line between Shrewsbury and Wellington. There has also been another application for a similar facility in nearby Upton Magna, close to the A5 east of Shrewsbury.

The scene in Uffington as pictured by resident Rob Story

Uffington resident, Rob Story spoke against the scheme at Tuesday’s meeting, labelling it as ” a recipe for disaster” and it could go up in flames because of the toxic materials being used.

“It is full of risk which is very hard to quantify,” he said.

He was backed by Uffington Parish Councillor Darren Robson, and Shropshire Councillor Brendan Mallon, who represents Tern.

“There is widespread anxiety and a genuine fear among residents that this proposal may already be seen as a foregone conclusion,” said Cllr Robson.

“It should be clear there is no support for this development within the parish.”

Representing the applicant, Nick Williams said BESS’ are vital to the transition of a low carbon future, and would help balance the Grid.

A Google Maps aerial image of the Uffington BESS site

“The site is designed in line with the National Fire Chiefs Council guidance which does recommend two separate access points to a battery site to allow firefighters to approach from different directions if wind conditions change in the unlikely event of a fire,” said Mr Williams.

“This does not mean two separate entrances from the public highway – it means two access points into the battery compound itself so crews can enter from opposite sides of the enclosure if required.”

The committee heard that Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service had been consulted and raised no objection. There was also on objection from the Canal & River Trust, who own the land.

Councillor Mark Owen (Lib Dems, Oswestry South East) said he was minded to support the recommendation to approve the application, and was backed by Councillor Julian Dean (Greens, Porthill).

“There has been a 97% reduction in [safety] risk over recent years, and we have a significantly improved safety record ” said Cllr Dean.

“All of the consultees are comfortable with this.”

However, Councillor Carl Rowley (Reform UK, St Martins) proposed to reject it on environmental grounds.

Principal planning officer, Kelvin Hall said any reasons to refuse the application have to be robust and defensible if it goes to an appeal.

“In terms of how other applications have been dealt with at appeal, I can find no record of any recent ones which have been turned down by inspectors on grounds of them being unsafe,” said Mr Hall, adding there has only been one fire in the UK out of 161 facilities with no casualties of pollution reported.

Cllr Dean suggested that the committee first voted for or against to approve the scheme. Then, if required, a vote to refuse it where members who were against it would “have to dig deeper” into the reasons why.

His proposal was seconded, with the the majority of councillors voting to approve the scheme.