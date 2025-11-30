Neighbours fear plans for 96 new homes 'risk eroding' their village's 'charm and history'

An outline planning application that could see up to 96 homes built on the edge of Cressage, a village next to the River Severn, was recently submitted to Shropshire Council.

According to calculations by the landowner, Raby Estates, the development would likely house between 350 and 380 people - the equivalent of a 50 per cent increase in the village's current population of around 730.

The developers say the scheme has been shaped by more than five years of technical work and consultation, with a number of changes having been implemented due to pre-application concerns.

An outline planning application was submitted to Shropshire Council that could see up to 96 homes built on the edge of Cressage. Photo: Tim Thursfield

A planning statement submitted with the application said the scheme - which also involves a newly created park with a pedestrian and cycle route - would "meet the needs" of the village and "help strengthen the community".