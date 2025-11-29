New £20 million 62-home Shropshire housing estate takes shape

Willow Rise, in Bomere Heath north of Shrewsbury, is being delivered by Cameron Homes.

The 6.9-acre site will have 62 houses and bungalows ranging from two to five bedrooms, off Shrewsbury Road.There will also be a children's play area and other green spaces.

The next selection of homes will become available to move into from January, with the whole development due to complete in 2027.

Head of production Lewis Brazier said: "We have 50 construction professionals working on this site five days per week to ensure we keep pace with the rapid rate of sale at Willow Rise.

"We have already spent millions of pounds developing this semi-rural site and are proud to have so many people from across Shropshire working here.

"Nine of the homes are occupied or nearing completion, with 20 more houses and bungalows at various stages of construction.

"It's exciting to be able to show the quality of the build and formation of the first street scenes to the house hunters who visit our onsite show home."