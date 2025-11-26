'An eyesore in the village': Derelict Shropshire pub to become two homes after eight-year planning dispute

The Eagles Inn in Cressage closed for the final time in 2015. Two years later, the building's owners sought permission to turn it into two houses and build eight more around it.

That application was refused, and a slightly scaled-down plan was submitted to Shropshire Council. In 2019 another application was lodged, this time proposing the demolition of the site.

With those plans facing widespread opposition, an application was made to Historic England, resulting in the 17th-century building being Grade II-listed in March 2020.

A plan to turn the pub into two homes was also rejected in 2021, due to the developers not having listed building consent, but that consent was granted on appeal in 2023.