Plans for 96 homes could increase population of Shropshire village by 50 per cent

An outline planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council that would see up to 96 homes built on the edge of Cressage, a village next to the River Severn.

The scheme covers 8.6 hectares of farmland off Shrewsbury Road and Shore Lane, and includes new housing and a new country park.

The land is part of the colossal Raby Estate, made up of more than 61,000 acres split between Shropshire and County Durham, which has been in the custodianship of the Vane family for hundreds of years.

Cressage, Shropshire. Photo: Google

Run by Lord Barnard, Henry Francis Cecil Vane, the estate includes around 6,500 acres between Shrewsbury and Telford, mostly made up of let farmland and commercial woodlands.