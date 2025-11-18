Border property features in Halls’ 21-lot November collective auction

Brynffynon, a substantial, period, three-bedroomed house at Sarnau, near Llanymynech, has a guide price of £175,000 to £200,000, the adjoining barn is expected to fetch between £125,000 and £150,000 and the 0.33 acre paddock is valued at between £15,000 and £20,000.

They will be sold in three separate lots at auctioneers Halls’ next collective property and land auction at the company’s head office at Battlefield, Shrewsbury on Friday, November 28 at 2pm.

A total of 21 lots, covering Shropshire, Cheshire and Powys will be on offer at the auction.

Brynffynon provides more than 1,250 sq ft of well-proportioned, flexible living accommodation. The ground floor has an entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen breakfast room, utility, cloakroom and laundry or store, whilst the first floor has three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Enjoying an elevated position, affording it far-reaching views across open farmland, the property has generous gardens of around 0.28 of an acre.

The barn is a substantial agricultural building with planning consent for conversion into two, single-storey homes with combined internal space of around 3,600 square feet, generous gardens and associated parking in a peaceful, edge of village location.

The buyer of the barn will have a guaranteed option to buy the adjoining paddock.

Valued at between £300,000 and £350,000 is Bank Cottage, Bickley Town, Malpas, a charming, two-bedroomed, detached cottage with extensive gardens and outbuildings situated in 3.4 acres of grounds in a picturesque, rural setting.

Certain to attract interest is the former Church of England School in St Luke's Road, Ironbridge, known locally as the ‘Blue School’, which has a guide price of £100,000.

An exciting renovation opportunity, this Grade II listed building comprises a two-bedroomed duplex, one bedroom apartment, studio, spacious former classrooms and two parcels of land with development and parking potential, subject to planning consent.

Valued at between £125,000 and £150,000, 12-13 Horsebridge, Minsterley, near Shrewsbury is spacious, three-bedroomed, detached house with versatile living space and large gardens.

Other properties include 2, Rea Bridge, Coleham Head, Shrewsbury (£100,000 -£125,000), a two-bedroomed house with a courtyard garden within walking distance of the town centre; 38, Diksmuide Drive, Ellesmere (£150,000), a detached, three-bedroomed, family home with gardens and a garage within walking distance of the town centre and 36, Birch Grove, Ruyton Xi Towns (£70,000 - £80,000), a two-bedroomed, first floor apartment with off street parking and private gardens.

Two parcels of land are offer, which will be of interest to those with horses and farm livestock owners. Grassland covering 8.78 acres in three enclosures, with a useful livestock building, at Ercall Heath, Childs Ercall, Market Drayton has a guide price of £80,000 to £90,000, while 6.86 acres of amenity land at Mill Meadow, Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry is valued at between £60,000 - £70,000.

Ten properties needing modernisation are being sold on behalf of Connexus, a community focused rural housing group covering Shropshire and Herefordshire.

They are: 22, Kerry Green, Bishops Castle (guide price £85,000 to £95,000), a three bedroomed, detached house; 12, Caldecott Crescent, Whitchurch (£80,000 - £90,000), a two bedroomed, semi-detached house with gardens; 9 and 13, Cross Bank, Church Stretton (£112,500 - £135,000 each), three bedroomed, semi-detached houses with gardens; 8, Highfields, Market Drayton (£89,000- £99,000), a two-bedroomed, semi-detached house with gardens; 83, Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton (£80,000 - £90,000), a two-bedroomed, semi-detached house with gardens; 5, Balmer Crescent, Welshampton (£85,000- £95,000), an extended three to five bedroomed, semi-detached house with gardens; 2, The Elms, Weston, near Wem (£89,000- £99,000), a three-bedroomed, semi-detached house with gardens and 4 and 12, Kenrick Close, Woore, near Crewe (£45,000 - £65,000 each), one bedroomed, semi-detached bungalows with gardens.

Viewing of all the properties and land is by appointment with Halls on Tel: 01691 622602.

The charming Bank Cottage, Bickley Town, Malpas, which has a guide price of £300,000 and £350,000