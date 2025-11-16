'Unique opportunity' to own one of a Shropshire town's largest homes boasting stunning views and 1.45 acres

The Bank House in Church Stretton sits within approximately 1.45 acres of land and enjoys panoramic views across the Stretton Valley and surrounding hills.

Described as "one of Church Stretton's largest residences", the property has been listed for offers in region of £1.25 million with Wrights estate agents.

The home features a range of period features, six double bedrooms, expansive gardens with several outbuildings, stunning views, and a separate annexe.

"This is a unique opportunity to own one of Church Stretton's largest residences in an ideal location close to the town centre," the listing states.

"Throughout the house there are a host of attractive period features including high ceilings ornate cornicing, parquet and tiled floors, several open fireplaces.

"Part of the accommodation can be regarded as a separate self contained unit with its own front and back door, at present this is part of the main house which is closest to the entrance and is run as a successful holiday let.

"The holiday let is called 'The Bank House Annexe' and at present remains part of the main house and connects through locked doors which are merely opened when the house is used as one large unit."

The property has its own driveway and "beautiful" level gardens to the front. The rear courtyard garden is surrounded by a large garden wall and various outbuildings.

The listing adds: "The grounds extend to approximately 1.45 of an acre and benefit from far reaching views in all directions, whilst affording great privacy. The gardens are well established with wooded areas, shrubs and boundary hedging.

"The outbuildings include two workshops, store, greenhouse, coal, and wood store. Also, in the wooded part of the garden behind the car parking area, are two excellent and spacious log stores, and a substantial timber built garden shed.

"There is also planning permission granted for a substantial double garage and workshops with domestic accommodation above."

