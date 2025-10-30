Former Church Stretton care home set to become children’s home

An application has been lodged with Shropshire Council by lessee Clayton Bryce who is asking for officials to rubber-stamp a lawful development certificate for the change of use of Caradoc House, in Ludlow Road, Little Stretton, near Church Stretton.

Eight residents were moved out of Caradoc House in February 2023 when the care home business running it went into liquidation.

A year later the 14-bedroom home went on the property market for offers over £650,000.

Caradoc House. Photo: Google

Confirmation of the lawful development certificate will mean that the applicant will not need to go through the full planning application process.

London-based planning agent Planners & Architects has told the council planners that the use falls within the same class of operation.

“The proposed use will retain the same core function: providing residential care for individuals in need,” the agents wrote.

The agent says that occupancy levels will be lower than previously as the proposal is to have up to five children on the premises.

They add that staffing will mean “no significant increase in vehicle movements or shift intensity”.

The agents say that care will be provided in a domestic-style setting and it will remain a non-secure facility.

Council planners have been told that the proposed change of use from a care home to a children’s home falls within the same class of use and “does not constitute development under planning law”.

The agent concluded that it is “therefore permitted without the need for express planning permission”.

Council officers are due to make a decision at a later date.

The application has entered a period of public consultation on the Shropshire Council planning portal: the associated reference number is 25/04073/CPL.