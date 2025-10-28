A building plot wtih panoramic views of Ironbridge Gorge and permission for 'impressive' home is up for auction

The plot, located on Sycamore Road in Broseley, will be sold via online auction on November 26, with a guide price of £100,000.

Town and Country Property Auctions said the site is ready for construction following substantial ground preparation work.

Planning consent has been granted for the creation of a single-storey detached dwelling. Picture: Town and Country Property Auctions/Rightmove

Planning consent has been granted for the creation of a single-storey detached dwelling. The planning application can be viewed using the reference: 24/00827/FUL.

The listing states: "Opportunity to purchase a building plot situated in desirable Broseley Wood with elevated panoramic views over towards Ironbridge Gorge.

"Planning consent has been granted for the erection of an impressive single-storey detached dwelling.

The plot boasts "elevated panoramic views" over the Ironbridge Gorge. Picture: Town and Country Property Auctions/Rightmove

"The historical town of Ironbridge is a walk or short drive away and fifteen minutes drive gives you access to Telford Town centre and the range of shopping and leisure facilities together with the train station and M54 Motorway.

"The plot has benefited from substantial ground preparation ready for construction with pile sleeves already in place. All services are available nearby (but not yet connected)."

Further information can be found here.