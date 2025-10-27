Land near Bridgnorth with 'future development potential' set to go under the hammer

The site in Highley, known as The Pothooks, will be auctioned by Connect UK Auctions on Wednesday, November 19, with a guide price of £100,000.

Covering around 11 acres - approximately 44,500 square metres - the freehold land is currently vacant and being marketed as in an "excellent location" with scope for future development, subject to the necessary planning consents.

According to the auction listing, prospective buyers considering development opportunities are advised to make their own enquiries and due diligence regarding permissions.

The lot will be sold with vacant possession. The listing says viewings are available during daylight hours without an appointment.

The online auction will take place via Connect Realtime, opening for bids at 12pm and closing at 1pm on the day of sale.

