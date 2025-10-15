Councillors voice objections to 44-home scheme on 2.1 hectare of land near Shrewsbury

Cameron Homes submitted the proposal back in December for the development to be built on a 2.1 hectare piece of land east of Shrewsbury Road in Hadnall.

If given the green light, 40 of the properties will be on the open market, and four classed as affordable. It will include a range of two, three and four-bed homes, with 11.3% being bungalows suitable for the elderly.

Cameron Homes want to build 44 homes in Hadnall, near Shrewsbury. Picture: White Ridge Architecture

Vehicular access is proposed via a new T-junction from Shrewsbury Road. This leads onto the main street, with the secondary street being a minor access.

New landscape planting will be provided to compensate for the loss of hedgerow, while a footpath will connect the proposed development and an area of public open space.

A total of 19 public comments have been submitted, with 16 objecting to the scheme. Helen Morgan, the MP for North Shropshire, sent in her objection in March saying she is against any further housing development in Hadnall until the existing issues with drainage, sewerage and flooding are rectified.

This has included sewerage backing up into residents’ toilets, sinks, baths and gardens, and village roads being flooded.

How the scheme will look in Hadnall. Picture: White Ridge Architecture

Last month, Hadnall Parish Council also sent in an objection, saying drainage and and sewerage problems have plagued elderly people and young families in Hadnall for years.

“Flow surveys and CCTV investigations are underway to help us understand how best to manage infiltration and reduce excess water entering the sewer network,” said a parish council spokesperson.

On October 8, Councillor Brendan Mallon, (Reform UK, Tern) lodged an objection, saying the development is unsuitable.

“Of particular note is the strange argument that this application is being pursued in accordance with a now withdrawn Local Plan,” said Cllr Mallon.

“This seems quite a desperate claim and I strongly urge the officers and the planning committee to recognise the invalidity of such an argument.

“Given that the Local Plan is defunct, we are now looking at a large development of houses on a greenfield site in open countryside.”

However, WSP UK Ltd, on behalf of Shropshire Council, believe that the proposals are unlikely to significantly increase the flood risk after assessing the technical details of the scheme’s sustainable drainage systems.

Shropshire Council’s highways department has also made no objection, although has said that a relocation of the speed limit is required to make the development acceptable.

The consultation period for comments to be made has now expired. Therefore, a decision should be made in the near future.