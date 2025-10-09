Spacious 5-bedroom detached home in Telford ideal family living from £550,000

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This generously sized five-bedroom detached house on Fielders View, Telford, offers ample space for family living. With a well-maintained interior, private garden, and off-road parking, it presents an excellent opportunity for those seeking a comfortable and spacious home.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour, and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here.

Inside, the property features a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious lounge, a modern kitchen with dining area, and a utility room. The ground floor also includes a study and a cloakroom. Upstairs, you'll find five well-proportioned bedrooms, with the master benefiting from an en-suite shower room. The family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms.

Purplebricks

Outside, the property boasts a private rear garden, perfect for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. To the front, there is a driveway providing off-road parking and access to the garage. This home is one of many available in Telford on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-telford.

At a glance

This five-bedroom detached house in Telford is listed for £550,000

Features include a spacious lounge, modern kitchen with dining area, study, and utility room

Five well-proportioned bedrooms, with en-suite to master

Private rear garden, front driveway, and garage

Located in a desirable residential area with good local amenities and transport links

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.