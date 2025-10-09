Plan to convert Bridgnorth hotel into 'cramped, overbearing' HMO is thrown out after nearly 100 objections

DJ Developments (Midlands) Ltd wanted to make the change to the Whitburn Grange Hotel, on the corner of Salop Street and Pound Street. The building has historically been used as a hotel/bed and breakfast, and consent was recently granted for it to be turned into flats.

Steven Dunn, an agent representing the developer, said making it a HMO would provide affordable accommodation, for which there is a substantial need in Bridgnorth.

“The building does require extensive upgrading which cannot be funded from the historic use,” said Mr Dunn.

“It is therefore to the benefit to find a sustainable use which will allow for repair and a long-term beneficial use of the building.

“The building has been largely unused for a number of years. It is in a very sustainable town-centre location which, when converted, will benefit local businesses and aid the urban environment and vibrancy of the area.”

Planning officers have turned down a bid to turn Whitburn Grange Hotel in Bridgnorth into a HMO. Picture: Google

Mr Dunn added that the property has access with a wide footway onto Pound Street with provision for six cars.

However, an overwhelming 91 out of 92 of comments that Shropshire Council received were against the scheme.

“The traffic and parking problems that such a building would create would be substantial and dangerous,” said Vincent Simpson.

“There is barely parking space as it is and the overspill on to the narrow pavements in the area, particularly on Pound Street, would be hugely detrimental to the area, not to mention dangerous in particular to pedestrians.”

Alice Owen added that she was concerned that the proposed plan would negatively impact on the pollution levels, noise levels, and privacy of the neighbouring residents.

Shropshire Council planning officer Helen Tipton said the development does not fall within the definition of a large HMO and said it should be refused.

“The units would be self-contained studio apartments/flats, which would not meet the nationally described space standards in their current form and would not be sustainable,” said Ms Tipton.

“Furthermore, the submitted plans and drawings contain inaccuracies which further undermine the clarity and robustness of the application and are insufficient to enable a full and precise assessment of such a scheme.

“The number of proposed basement windows is unclear, although their size and position, along with the intended areas of internal and external amenity space, would combine to provide a cramped, overbearing and unacceptable form of living accommodation.”