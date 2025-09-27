Spacious south Shropshire home with expansive grounds, outbuildings, an annexe and beautiful views hits the market

Milford House, located in Diddlebury, near Craven Arms, is an impressive seven-bedroom property, and has been listed with Fine & Country estate agents for £1.1 million.

The property offers more than 6,000 sq ft of accommodation, including a self-contained annexe, an extensive range of outbuildings, and just under an acre of landscaped gardens.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Corvedale and the Shropshire Hills National Landscape, the home is perfect for buyers seeking a blend of peaceful countryside living.

The rear of the spacious seven bedroom home in Diddlebury near Craven Arms. Photo: Fine & Country/Rightmove

The listing describes Milford House as: "A spacious country home set in just under an acre in the beautiful Corvedale. Offering over 6,000 sq ft of living accommodation with a self contained annexe and an excellent range of outbuildings.

"Ideal for those wishing to work from home, to generate an additional income from the annexe or as a fantastic family home."

The spacious seven-bedroom home in Diddlebury near Craven Arms sits within around an acre of land. Photo: Fine & Country/Rightmove

Outside, the property boasts a collection of outbuildings, including a secure workshop, bespoke full-height garage, additional garages, a three-bay open barn, wood store, and a large open bay store that is ideal for car enthusiasts.

Beautifully landscaped gardens include level lawns, mature shrubbery, and paved paths, opening out to sweeping views of the Corvedale countryside.

The home has character inside. Photo: Fine & Country/Rightmove

The home also boasts a two-bedroom annexe, which the listing says would be ideal for multi-generational living, generating rental income, or hosting guests.

"The self-contained annexe has a separate private entrance door which opens to the open plan living room/kitchen," the listing adds.

The home features several outbuildings including a secure workshop, bespoke full-height garage, additional garages, a three-bay open barn, wood store, and a large open bay store. Photo: Fine & Country/Rightmove

"With oak flooring, the kitchen area is appointed with a range of wall and base units, inset sink unit, space for cooker and appliances. The focal point of the room is the brick fireplace with fitted wood burning stove. Stairs rise to the first floor where there are two good sized bedrooms and a shower room."

