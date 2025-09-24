55 more new homes planned for housing estate in village near Shrewsbury

Developers have submitted an application to build 55 new homes in Cross Houses, near Shrewsbury.

The new homes would be part of phases three and four of the Berrington Meadows development by Shrewsbury-based developer Fletcher Homes.

Planning permission was granted back in 2015 for phases one and two, which saw the construction of 75 new homes.

If given the green light, the extension would see 55 new homes built on the field behind The Bell Inn, made up of a mix of detached and semi-detached houses and bungalows.

Eight of the new homes would be made available for social, affordable or intermediate rent.

Access to the new properties would be provided through the rest of the new estate, with access off Ridout Road.

Four areas of public open spaces are also included in the plans, including a wildlife pond and a wetland reed habitat.

The developers are hoping that the project could help tackle Shropshire Council's local plan struggles, after the authority was forced to withdraw its plan amid serious concerns from government inspectors.

Fletcher Homes says the Cross Houses development is "within a sustainable location" and would "form a natural extension to the existing development".

The lastest application states: "Fletcher Homes have developed both neighbouring sites.

"These have proved very popular, with a waiting list for the new houses largely from existing village residents keen to move to more suitable housing in the village."

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal, using reference number 25/02751/FUL.