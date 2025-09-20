Health food shop to return to Ludlow in site previously occupied by Oxfam

Grape Tree – which sells everything from nuts, seeds and dried fruits, to vitamins and supplements – will be moving into 45 Bull Ring – a site previously occupied by Oxfam.

Grape Tree was previously based in King Street. Picture: Google

The unit has been empty for the past five months after the charity shop made the “difficult decision” to close due to ongoing financial difficulties.

Grape Tree is returning to Ludlow, moving into the old Oxfam shop in Bull Ring. Picture: Google

Grape Tree, meanwhile, used to be based in King Street but shut its doors in 2022.

A planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council so that the firm has permission to make alterations to the Grade II listed building.

“The proposed works are intended to sensitively adapt the premises to meet the operational requirements of the incoming tenant, while ensuring the building’s architectural and historic significance is preserved and respected,” said Jamal Oulkadi, of interior contractor, AVH UK.

“All interventions have been carefully considered to be reversible, non-invasive, and compliant with relevant heritage legislation.

“The proposed use of the property remains unchanged. It will continue to operate as a retail unit under use Class E, contributing to the commercial vibrancy and economic sustainability of Ludlow’s town centre.

“The continued retail use aligns with the building’s historic function and supports the local high street by attracting footfall and offering a nationally recognised brand.”

Mr Oulkadi added that access to the premises will remain via the existing entrance on Bull Ring. However, to improve accessibility for all users, a small removable ramp will be installed at the entrance. No other changes to access arrangements are proposed.

Anyone who wants to view the plans or make a representation can do so via Shropshire Council’s planning portal.

The deadline for comments is October 9.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk

