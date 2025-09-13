Oswestry Town Council objects to HMO scheme above shop

Your Property Ventures wants to convert 23 Cross Street, which was most recently in use as the home of Time Invaders, into a six-bed house of multiple occupation.

Plans to turn 23 Cross Street in Oswestry, pictured centre, into a HMO have been resubmitted. Picture: Google

The proposal would see two floors of the four-storey building converted into a space with six bedrooms and communal living areas.

Shropshire Council previously rejected the scheme, saying it represented an over-intensification of the site which, officers said, would result in a harmful impact on the amenity of future residents.

They criticised poor layout/access arrangements, inadequate internal living accommodation and facilities, insufficient outside private amenity space, and inadequate waste/refuse management.

But within days of receiving the refusal, Your Property Ventures resubmitted the proposal.

In a planning statement, Joe Salt of the applicant’s agent Creative Planning said that the clarification of the maximum occupancy (six people) and provision of a laundry room addresses the council’s concerns regarding over-intensification, poor layout, and inadequate internal living accommodation and facilities.

A waste management plan also accompanied the application, in which Mr Salt addressed previous concerns raised.

However, councillors felt that there have been no substantial amendments made to the plans, with the waste issue particularly not being addressed.

They also felt that having six double bedrooms represents an over intensification of the site and there are poor access arrangements.

“We’ve heard from our community about concerns of HMOs and I think if we’re listening, I think as a consultee we should object to this proposed development, particularly as they’ve not addressed any concerns that have been made multiple times,” said Councillor Grace Goodlad.

However, Councillor Duncan Kerr said that, while he shares people’s concerns, people have to live somewhere.

“You’ve got 7,000 people on our waiting list,” said Councillor Kerr, who was previously a HMO inspector.

“I think we need to look at each application : where it is, what impact it has and the type of accommodation it will be.

“I think this is accommodation over a shop which is unused and will be unused. It’s healthy for the town centre.

“It is on balance, but I think we should stick to our original [proposal] which was to offer no comment and to let the planning officers weigh up those balances.

“I wish the world was different, but I do live in this world. This is the only type of accommodation they can afford.”

The majority of councillors voted to object to the scheme, with one abstaining.

Meanwhile, it was voted that the town clerk Arren Roberts would represent the council at the Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday (September 16) to speak about the proposed 22-bed HMO at the old Smithfield Hotel in nearby Salop Road. Officers have recommended it is approved, despite the town council objecting and a 724-signature petition against the scheme being lodged.