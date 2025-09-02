Proposal put forward for a housing development near Shrewsbury for up to six homes - full details and how to give your view

D & C Reece wants between five and six properties to be built on land to the north of the B5067 and oppposite Tudor Coppice in Walford Health near Shrewsbury.

In a letter sent to Shropshire Council, PJ Triplow, of property consultancy firm Berrys, said access could be provided from a specially-built side road, similar to one which serves four new houses nearby.

While more detailed information would be provided at the reserved matters stage, Mr Triplow said the site lies within Flood Zone One and there are no environmental designations.

An application has been submitted for permission in principle for a housing development off the B5067 in Walford Heath. Picture: Google

“The council is unable to demonstrate a five- year supply of housing land and has accepted that the presumption in favour of sustainable development will apply when determining planning applications,” said Mr Triplow.

“As a result of this, officers have been working proactively with landowners and developers to identify and bring forward additional housing sites to meet the authority’s housing needs.

“In consideration of the above, we believe the quantum of development proposed is appropriate for the settlement and would contribute positively t o the housing shortfall within Shropshire.”

Anyone who wishes to comment on the proposal (reference 25/031187/PIP) should do so by September 12.