Stunning south Shropshire hall with fascinating links to Lord Nelson and World War II is listed for sale

Ashford Hall on Overton Road in Ludlow was constructed in 1760 by Edward Hall before it was extended 11 years later by Rev. Jonathan Green, who laid out the property's parkland and built an expansive walled garden.

The historic building was used as a Red Cross Convalescent hospital during World War II, between 1939 and 1945, while past occupants of the property are said to have included an official mourner at Lord Nelson's funeral.

The stunning Grade II listed property in Ludlow was constructed in 1760. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

Three generations of military family, and Mary Anne Morgan, Viscountess Hereford, have also lived at the hall.

Now, after being the family home of its current owners since 1973, Ashford Hall has been listed for sale.

Described as an "exceptional Grade II listed period home", the property with almost 38 acres of land has hit the market for £1.5 million with Knight Frank estate agents.

Ashford Hall boasts nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and four reception rooms.

Ashford Hall in Ludlow has been listed for sale. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

The listing describes the property as: "A much-loved family home that has been well maintained and is full of its original charm with period features including mouldings and fireplaces. Whilst requiring modernisation and updating throughout, over the last four years a full schedule of works has been carried out to repair the roof and parapets of the house.

Inside the stunning hall. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

"Accommodation is arranged over three floors with extensive cellars with adjoining buildings to the rear and a Coach House. The opportunity to create an exceptional family home or possible commercial venture of this scale is rare to find.

The coach house. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

"A grand entrance hall at the front of the house has a magnificent staircase rising through the property. Doors open from the hallway into the drawing room and dining rooms that overlook the gardens. To the rear of the hallway is a snug. The kitchen is a good size and has ancillary rooms of pantry and utility. To the rear of the house are converted outbuildings currently used as a study and playroom, with secondary staircases rising up through this section.

"On the first floor in the front section of the house are four-bedroom suites. The second floor has great scope for additional bedrooms but has been used as a billiard room and playroom, with an additional two bedrooms plus bathroom."

The property boasts 38 acres of land. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

Meanwhile, Ashford Hall boasts gorgeous expansive gardens alongside a gravelled driveway with a parking and turning area to the front of the house. The property also features a tennis court that requires resurfacing, according to the listing.

Inside Ashford Hall that was used as a Red Cross Convalescent hospital between 1939 and 1945. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

"To the rear of the property is a walled garden, Grade II listed in its own right, which currently houses a tennis court and an old Victorian greenhouse that requires rebuilding," the listing adds. "An excellent space with great potential to create something quite special, it also has the benefit of a separate access for the driveway to the rear off Wheat Common Lane.

"The Coach House is attached to a neighbouring property. It provides garaging, storage and has scope for further conversion to living space.

Beautiful gardens at Ashford Hall. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

"The parklands consist of a series of paddocks with an array of mature specimen trees, blocks of woodland and pools. A stream runs through the lower section that feeds into the River Teme."

