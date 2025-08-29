Spacious Three bedroom detached bungalow in Telford for £325,000

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This beautifully refurbished three-bedroom detached bungalow in Telford’s sought-after Priorslee area is now available for £325,000. Positioned on a generous corner plot, it combines modern upgrades, ample outdoor space, and practical living all within easy reach of town centre amenities and key commuter routes.

Purplebricks

Step inside to discover a welcoming entrance hall, a bright lounge, and a newly fitted kitchen featuring built-in fridge freezer, dishwasher, double oven, and electric hob complemented by a new Worcester Bosch boiler. There are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a beautifully tiled bathroom with separate walk-in electric shower and panelled bath.

Outside, the property includes a driveway for two vehicles, a garage with electric doors, and a spacious corner plot garden complete with a covered veranda ideal for summer relaxation or entertaining.

At a glance

This three-bedroom detached bungalow in Priorslee, Telford, is listed for £325,000

Features include a modern kitchen with high-quality appliances and a new Worcester boiler

Bright lounge, three generous bedrooms, and a contemporary fully tiled bathroom

Corner plot includes a driveway, garage with electric door, and rear garden with veranda

Freehold property within easy reach of schools, shopping, Telford Town Centre, and the M54/A5

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.