Plans for 10 houses on edge of Bridgnorth recommended for refusal

David Doley has submitted plans for the proposed development on land off the A458 Oldbury Road in Bridgnorth. Six of the properties are open market while four are classed as affordable. The scheme also includes the construction of a new access road and alterations to the existing field access.

A design and access statement says the layout has been revised following pre-application advice, addressing concerns regarding visual impact and access.

It says the proposed development will be a mix of detached and semi-detached dwellings, all with garages, while the existing planting and landscaping along the boundaries will be retained.

Access to the site will be via the existing gated access on Oldbury Road, with the new road positioned similarly to the current access point. The statement adds that a pedestrian path “will be integrated to ensure safe connections to the existing footpath that runs along the northern boundary.”

A visual of the plans off Oldbury Road, just outside Bridgnorth. Picture: EDA

“The scheme has been designed with sufficient space for refuse collection and turning, and the access has been amended to comply with all highway safety requirements,” it said.

“It is a sensitively designed proposal that balances the need for housing with the preservation of the local character and the setting of the conservation area. The access and layout has been refined to ensure minimal visual and environmental impact, while also providing much needed affordable housing for the local community.”

However, out of 44 comments that Shropshire Council received, 42 were against the proposal. Issues highlighted include the environmental impact, the risk to a landmark oak tree believed to be the oldest in Shropshire, sustainability issues, planning inaccuracies, the affordability of affordable homes, policy conflicts, noise and health concerns, and that there are Brownfield alternatives.

“The objections cover many aspects which I consider to be material considerations such as the impact on the environment and conservation area, and the increase in traffic and noise,” said Councillor Peter Husemann, who represents Bridgnorth Castle.

“Add to this the nearby large housing development in Tasley results in myself not supporting the planning application and I seek to preserve the village in its present form.”

The scheme does, however, have the backing of Bridgnorth Town Council, who believe the site can be appropriately developed due to its location and characteristics.

“We support the greater than usual proportion of affordable homes and feel that the proposal is well designed in the context of the village,” said a spokesperson.

“We would like to see the footpath along the northern border of the site

improved to make this a viable access.”

Case officer, Sara Robinson is recommending that the scheme is refused though when it is considered by the Southern Planning Committee on Tuesday (August 26).

“The proposed development would be sited in an unsustainable location contrary to the principles set out in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF),” she said.

“Although a footpath connects Oldbury to Bridgnorth and the site appears proximate on plan, existing physical barriers – including distance, the nature of the route, and lack of public transport – make it insufficiently accessible.

“Prospective occupants would be heavily reliant on private motor vehicles for day-to-day activities, undermining the aim of promoting sustainable development.”