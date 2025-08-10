Beautiful Shropshire barn conversion with an indoor swimming pool, separate annexe and outbuildings hits the market

The property in Ightfield is said to offer a "rare blend" of character, space, and versatility, and described as "perfect" for family life, entertaining or multi-generational living.

The barn conversion has hit the market for offers in the region of £835,000 with Barbers estate agents.

The indoor swimming pool. Picture: Barbers/Rightmove

The main home features four "generously sized" bedrooms, including a master suite with its own en-suite and "beautiful views" of the nearby village church.

Connected to the main house is a self-contained annexe that offers two additional bedrooms and a lounge/diner. The listing says this is ideal for extended family, guests, or potential rental income.

The property features a range of outbuildings. A large garage room is used as a games room, while a garden room boasts a private indoor swimming pool featuring changing facilities.

The barn conversion in Ightfield near Whitchurch. Picture: Barbers/Rightmove

The listing says: "Tucked away in the charming village of Ightfield, this impressive and thoughtfully converted barn offers a rare blend of character, space, and versatility, perfect for family life, entertaining, or multi-generational living.

Inside the barn conversion. Picture: Barbers/Rightmove

"Attached to the barn is a double garage with an adjoining log store, plus a large garage room currently used as a games room.

Expansive gardens at the property. Picture: Barbers/Rightmove

"Outside, the property features three useful outbuildings for storage, a spacious garden, a patio area perfect for entertaining, and a large driveway providing ample parking.

A balcony. Picture: Barbers/Rightmove

"A standout feature is the garden room housing a private indoor swimming pool, complete with a changing room, creating your own spa-like escape at home. Blending rustic charm with practical modern living, this exceptional barn conversion offers space, flexibility, and comfort in one of Shropshire's most peaceful village settings."

