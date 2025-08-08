Telford councillors unite in opposition to 40 homes off busy Wellington road

Wellington Town Council’s planning committee was giving its opinion on the controversial scheme which they believe will only add to traffic problems in the area.

A leading councillor told Wednesday’s meeting that residents already see drivers mounting pavements as parents drop off pupils at the area’s two schools.

Street scene of North Road in Wellington. Picture: Google Maps

Councillor Paul Davis (Labour, Park Ward) is also a cabinet member of Telford & Wrekin Council.

Aerial view of the site off North Road, Wellington. Picture: Google Maps

He told his colleagues that the GreenSquareAccord (GSA) proposal to build on the site of a former Endeavour Centre pupil referral unit had already attracted “at least 36 objections”.

“The traffic volume is already overwhelming,” he said. “Every school day cars block driveways and mount pavements.

“This development could mean 80 or more extra cars. There is woefully inadequate parking and there would be overspill on to North Road.

The offices of Wellington Town Council in Shropshire. Picture: LDRS

“How much worse does it have to get before the authorities say enough is enough?”

Councillor Davis claimed that opposition is “not nimbyism” and homes are welcomed in Wellington but there are good reasons for opposing it.

“I would like to see a shared school car park there but it isn’t going to happen,” he said.

“We welcome homes in Wellington but this isn’t serving the community, it’s just serving the developer.

Councillor Paul Davis spoke at a meeting of Wellington Town Council\'s planning committee. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Davis, who is not a member of the planning committee, urged his colleagues to send in their objections to the borough.

Both he and the committee will be calling the application in to make sure that a Telford and Wrekin elected planning committee has to decide it, and not officers using delegated powers away from the public gaze.

Councillor Davis admitted that he would “struggle” to find a material planning reason to refuse it but he will “try”.

Councillor Stuart Williams (Labour, Haygate ward) said he believed it is ‘massive overdevelopment’.

“My builder’s eye says 12 houses or 20 flats there but that would be pushing it,” he said.

“I don’t have a problem with it being developed but we need to be considering halving the number. I am prepared to consider negotiating and maybe start off with 15.

“You are building a hotel with 40; they should come back to us.”

The committee decided to object on the grounds of ‘overdevelopment’.

The plans for ‘affordable’ homes at the former Endeavour Centre are a second attempt by GreenSquareAccord (GSA) to build domestic properties on the site.

It follows GSA gaining planning permission for a dementia care building in 2022 and that being reassessed.

That has now been shelved in favour of homes to meet ‘local need’.

GSA told planners that it “reviewed local housing need and decided to adjust their overall housing strategy and focus on delivering local social rent homes within Wellington”.

The first attempt to build social homes on the site was met with Telford & Wrekin Council highways and ecology concerns, and was withdrawn.

Now GSA is back but its new scheme has already met with local opposition.

Planning documents available to view on the council’s planning website outline a proposal for homes, car parking and amenity space on the site which is currently empty following the demolition of the Endeavour Centre building..

The homes would be eight one-person apartments, 22 two-bed apartments, four two-bed houses and six three bed houses.

They have allowed for 42 car parking spaces, the equivalent to just over one car parking space per dwelling.

There is a bus stop near the site and they add that it is an accessible location.

“Our aim with this proposal is to reintegrate the former Endeavour Centre site back into its local context,” planning agents have told council officials.

“In summary, the proposed new apartments and houses on the site of the former Endeavour Centre aim to provide much-needed new homes in an area where there is high demand, and on a site which has remained unused for some time.

“We have placed great importance on achieving high quality placemaking and integration of green infrastructure with close coordination with the landscape team.

“Our aim is to design and deliver a proposal which acts as a housing exemplar in this regard.”

A period of public consultation ends on Monday, August 11 and members of the public can add their comments on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0480.

The link is https://secure.telford.gov.uk/planning/pa-applicationsummary.aspx?ApplicationNumber=TWC/2025/0480.