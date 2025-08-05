Former flax mill near Shrewsbury with eight acres of land on the banks of the River Severn hits the market

The River House in Bicton near Shrewsbury is believed to date back to the mid-1800s and offers direct access to the River Severn, boasting a purpose-built jetty used for boating and swimming.

The property with approximately 8.27 acres of land and stunning views across the Shropshire countryside has hit the market for £1.65 million with Strutt & Parker estate agents.

A paved al fresco dining area overlooking the River Severn. Picture: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove

The River House in Bicton near Shrewsbury. Picture: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove

The five-bedroom home sits at the end of a long driveway that is almost one kilometre in length.

The River House also features stables and a range of outbuildings, and a woodland with a path that runs through.

The property offers direct access to the river. Picture: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove

Outbuildings at the River House. Picture: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove

The listing says: "The River House is believed to date back to the mid-1800s, a former Flax mill and now a much-loved family home.

"The property is located at the end of a long-tarmacked driveway and extends to over 5,000 sq ft of light filled internal accommodation. The property is designed with extensive dining and entertaining space on the ground floor with the principal rooms boasting wonderful views.

Stables at the property. Picture: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove

The property features eight acres of land including a woodland. Picture: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove

"The driveway to The River House is almost one kilometre in length, passing two separate paddocks before arriving to the side of the property where there is ample parking along with a garage and stables.

"The property extends to just over eight acres with direct access to the River Severn, where there is a purpose-built jetty used for boating and swimming. Mature specimen shrubs and herbaceous planting are complemented by well-stocked floral borders and lawn areas with a paved al fresco dining area overlooking the River.

The property overlooks the River Severn. Picture: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove

The property is situated at the end of a driveway approximately kilometre long. Picture: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove

"There are two main paddocks ensuring the property is well suited to those with equestrian interests and a woodland with path running through."

Further information can be found here.