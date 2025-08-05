Bigger beer garden planned for former rural Shropshire pub that has become a popular roadside restaurant

The Cowshed – formerly known as The Horns of Boningale pub – sits next to the A464 Holyhead Road between Wolverhampton and Shifnal and bosses are looking to make changes there.

A planning application lodged by William Guy, of Boningale Dining, tells officials at Shropshire Council that they want to include a decking area with disabled access and change a window into a new, wider bi-fold door opening.

The land is currently a field but with no crops, the applicant has informed the council.

The roadside Cowshed pub. Picture: Google Maps

An official consultation has begun but at the time of writing there was only one comment on the application. In that, drainage officials say that the “proposals are unlikely to significantly increase flood risk and therefore are acceptable”.

The pub, in the Shifnal Rural ward near Albrighton, was taken over by Cowshed in 2022.

It has a rich history, dating back more than 300 years to a time when its food offering was limited to ham and eggs, and its custom was almost exclusively Shropshire farmers taking their cattle to market.

When the building owned by Marston’s became available, Mr Guy jumped at the opportunity to breathe new life into the mostly unchanged pub, known locally as The Horns.

The details can be seen on the Shropshire Council website with the reference 25/02656/FUL

https://pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=dates&keyVal=SZLWPBTDJEJ00