Plans for up to 400 homes near Shrewsbury to go before planners

Shropshire Homes’s proposal on land north of Mytton Oak Road also includes an 80 bed home. That is part of a full application along with 102 houses, while a separate outline application is for 298 properties.

An illustrative masterplan of the proposal off Mytton Oak Road. Picture: Shropshire Homes/Planning Prospects Ltd

Both includes access, footpath/cycleways, public open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

Shropshire Homes want to build up to 400 homes, as well as a care home, on land off Mytton Oak Road, near Shrewsbury. Picture: Shropshire Homes/Planning Prospects Ltd

The homes will be a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraces ranging from one to four bedrooms. The care home, meanwhile, would be at the south-western side of the site and will a three-storey, roughly L-shaped building. It would be set back from the A5/B4286 junction and there would be an intervening earth bund to provide noise attenuation from the roads.

Access will be directly from Mytton Oak Road, to the south of the site, while pedestrian and cycle access will also be provided in two places.

A report submitted to the Northern Planning Committee, who will meet on Tuesday (June 17), says pre-application advice took place with council officers, while a community consultation event was also held.

“The Design Midlands Design Review Panel (DRP) acknowledged the challenges of the site’s development including the limited opportunities to connect with existing housing, and the existence of flood risk areas,” said planning officer, Kelvin Hall.

“The DRP made a number of recommendations for the scheme. These included developing the designs to improve the street hierarchy, parking integration, open spaces, and biodiversity.

“The application as submitted took account of these recommendations. In addition, following the submission of the application, a number of modifications to the design and layout have been submitted to seek to address other matters raised as part of the consultation process, through the submission of design and layout amendments.”

Shrewsbury Town Council said that, while it did not object to the application, it hoped that attention is paid to sustainability and biodiversity to the site. Bicton Parish Council’s position, meanwhile, is ‘neutral’.

A total of two representations were made by members of the public, stating that provision should be made for setting down and picking up children, and swift bricks should be provided to the houses.

“It is acknowledged that residential development of this site is contrary to the adopted Development Plan,” said Mr Hall.

“The draft Local Plan proposes to allocate the site for residential development and the proposals are generally in line with the development guidelines set out in the draft plan.

“The evidence base which supports the draft plan is a material consideration. The proposed allocation can therefore be given weight in favour of the current application.”