Official public consultation opens on plans for 212 new homes on site of Telford's former Phoenix School

Planning documents reveal that when the public was first given the chance to tell Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning agents what they thought, “the majority of residents were opposed".

“Generally, it is considered that the majority of residents were opposed to the proposed development,” said a report from RPS Consulting Services Ltd which has been instructed by Lovell Partnerships Ltd, which is working alongside applicants Telford & Wrekin Council.

It is not unusual for council planners to decide applications lodged by different parts of the same local authority.

The report added that many were supportive in terms of some of their responses to questions online and at a public consultation event held on October 11, 2024.

But on the sole open question asking for “any further comments you wish to make” residents let rip. Some 23 leaflet responses were made in total making a range of points.

“The central focus of these objections was principally concern about transport and highways,” the agents added.

“By far, the most common aspect of these responses was concern about the impact on traffic and local highway network, which formed part of 15 responses.

“Six responses were concerned about pressure on health services, and three responses were regarding pressure on education services. Four responses requested there be a better open space provision, whilst two responses requested there be more allotments included as part of the development.

“Two responses requested that there be more bungalows included as part of the housing mix, whilst a single comment stated a preference for a swimming pool onsite. Another single comment noted the good standard of existing amenities nearby.”

A computer-generated image showing the style of development proposed at the site of the former Phoenix School in Dawley. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The developers say that in order to address community concerns, some changes have been made to the scheme.

The width of the main road running through the site has been increased to accommodate a bus route. The adjustment would direct traffic away from Deerfield Road, alleviating congestion, they say.

The number of visitor parking spaces along the principal route has also been increased.

The agents add that the proposed development has “sought to take into account the responses received where possible in order to create a planning application which is appropriate for the site".

The official statutory consultation process will be running until June 26 this year and unless there is a time extension a decision should be made by August 28.

The council says that as well as new homes, the plans also include community allotments, a new play facility, investment into school places and enhancements to local roads.

The scheme includes 87 homes available through Housing Plus (previously known as Wrekin Housing Group), 74 homes for sale through Lovell and 51 privately-rented homes through Nuplace Ltd, the council’s wholly-owned housing company.

Councillor Richard Overton (Labour, St George’s) the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, said: “This site aspires to be intergenerational, bringing together people from different age groups and backgrounds, whether it’s families, those who are looking to downsize as they get older, or individuals who need accessible and adapted homes.

“This is a really exciting opportunity and if plans are approved, it would build on the success of a similar scheme in Donnington Wood, which once complete will offer mixed tenure and intergenerational living.”

Stuart Penn, regional managing director at Lovell, said it was a “fantastic opportunity to transform the former Phoenix School site into a vibrant, intergenerational community".

“We look forward to a planning decision and strengthening our relationship with Telford & Wrekin Council through this fantastic regeneration scheme.”

The council’s planning website show more than 100 residents, organisations, local councillors, plus police, the fire service, and even a local scout group are on the list of those being asked for their views.

They and other members of the public can comment on the plans, which they can view on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning website with the reference TWC/2025/0382.