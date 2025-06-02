Developers quote Government to urge eight more homes in village near Ellesmere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sircar Properties Limited has applied to Shropshire Council to build eight new homes on a parcel of land that it owns to the east of Juniper Drive in Welshampton, near Ellesmere.

The site is next to one of “comparable scale” that Sircar Builders has recently completed in the village.

“As the council cannot demonstrate a five-year housing land supply,” says a submission from planning agent Peter Richards & Co Ltd, “it is acknowledged that there is a presumption in favour of sustainable development, with clear political directives to ensure that the presumption carries real weight, acting as a significant adjustment to the decision-making balance in favour of approving development.

“Thus, it is respectfully requested that planning consent be granted.”

More homes could be on the way to Welshampton. Picture: Google

The agents also quote a ministerial statement from July 2024 which concludes by stating that there is “no time to waste. It is time to get on with building 1.5 million homes”.

Developers are also proposing to remove a native roadside hedge and replant it further into the site.

A pedestrian footway would be included behind the hedge, to create a “a protected route.”

The eight new homes would be four detached four-bed dwellings and four semi-detached three-bed dwellings. One of them would be ‘affordable’ and rented for a discount on the market rent.

Planning agents have told the council that the builders have a “strong track record of building of good quality housing in the area” which would “aid prompt delivery of new homes".

The plans are out for a period of public consultation on the Shropshire Council website, reference 25/01813/FUL.