Auctioneer wants to replace office at site near Whitchurch

Since 1998, Malcolm Harrison Auctions has specialised in transport and plant-related auctions.

However, a building at its site in Prees Heath, off the A41 between Whitchurch and Prees, has deteriorated significantly.

Permission to use the building as an office was granted in 2010.

The proposal is to replace it with a modern office designed to meet the latest regulations.

This, the design and access statement says, will enhance the site’s functionality, replacing the large white marquee structure with a contemporary brick building featuring a profile sheet roof, aligning with the site’s aesthetic and operational requirements.

“The proposed change of use will have no detrimental effect of the site’s ecology, highways, heritage or landscaping impact,” said a Halls Holdings Limited spokesperson.

“The proposal will be a betterment of the existing site. It is considered that the proposed development is acceptable in its design, scale and use and it will not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.”