Spacious Telford family home with conservatory and double garage for under £400k

Families looking for extra space and a prime cul-de-sac location in Telford will want to take a closer look at this four-bedroom detached house on Crowdale Road, now on the market for £399,950.

Set within the sought-after Shawbirch area, this impressive property listed with Purplebricks offers bags of kerb appeal, with a smart block-paved driveway, well-kept lawn, and parking space for four cars – not to mention a double garage with electric supply and storage galore.

Step inside and you’re greeted by a bright and welcoming hallway leading to the main living spaces. The large living room feels like the heart of the home, with a bay window that floods the space with light and a stylish fireplace making it a cosy spot to unwind. Through the separate dining room, you’ll find an attractive conservatory – ideal for enjoying the garden views whatever the weather.

The kitchen is well-appointed with plenty of cupboard space and a useful adjoining utility room, while a handy downstairs WC completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, the home continues to impress with four generous bedrooms, each fitted with carpets and large windows. The main bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room, while the family bathroom features a walk-in shower, separate bath and crisp white fittings.

Outside, the garden is private and peaceful, mainly laid to lawn with mature borders and a patio area perfect for summer barbecues. A bonus double shed provides excellent potential as a workshop or hobby space.

Families will love the location, with Shawbirch Primary School and Wrekin College nearby, and easy access to Telford’s major shopping and leisure facilities. Commuters are well catered for too, thanks to strong transport links including the M54, making journeys to Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton and Birmingham a breeze.

Four generous bedrooms, including en-suite to master

Spacious living and dining areas with conservatory

Double garage and parking for four cars

Private rear garden with patio and double shed

Close to shops, schools and M54 motorway links

Council tax band: E

Tenure: Freehold

Homes like this on Crowdale Road, Telford, don’t stay on the market for long – arrange your viewing today and snap up a family home with space to grow.